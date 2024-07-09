Longbow Research Initiates Coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Equities researchers at Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TEM. William Blair initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

