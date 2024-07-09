Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.98. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1,324,741 shares trading hands.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

