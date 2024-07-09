Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Up to $31.58

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.58, but opened at $33.64. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 63,599 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $5,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,899,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.