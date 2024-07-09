AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.68

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.68 and last traded at $93.68, with a volume of 30733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.57.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. AGCO’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AGCO by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

