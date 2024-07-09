New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.30

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 141607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

