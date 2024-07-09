Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.51

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 265737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,872,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $24,116,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,665,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,724,000 after buying an additional 1,960,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.