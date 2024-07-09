Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.59

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.59 and last traded at C$53.82, with a volume of 26081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AIF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.56.

Altus Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 199.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

