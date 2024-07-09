Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $511.61

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $511.61 and last traded at $511.39, with a volume of 335078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $510.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $463.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $490.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

