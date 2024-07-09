iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.39

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.39 and last traded at $98.15, with a volume of 15592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.