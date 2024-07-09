Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.92

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.92 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 77638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 92,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

