iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $262.02

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $262.02 and last traded at $260.62, with a volume of 147162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.59.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
