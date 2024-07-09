Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.95

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.95 and last traded at $155.59, with a volume of 29735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

