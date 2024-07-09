Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.22

Shares of The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.22 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 130732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $570.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

