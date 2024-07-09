Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.50

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 186048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 452,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,068,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,855 shares of company stock worth $830,875. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,622,000 after buying an additional 122,721 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after buying an additional 2,400,592 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 771,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

