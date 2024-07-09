ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.39

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.39 and last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 2759919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
