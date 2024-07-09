Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.61 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00005483 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $88.69 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.14430483 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $4,268,026.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

