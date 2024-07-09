Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 779,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490,546. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

