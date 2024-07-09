Graypoint LLC Purchases 4,002 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 142,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,899. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

