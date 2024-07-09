Graypoint LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after buying an additional 137,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,064,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,502 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 969,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, hitting $164.16. 350,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,856. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average of $176.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.15 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

