Graypoint LLC Trims Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,686,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 630,678 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after buying an additional 620,866 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,557,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.95. 143,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

