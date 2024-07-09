Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 73,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MODG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

