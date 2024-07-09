Graypoint LLC Has $448,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after acquiring an additional 467,196 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $20,683,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 137,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,497. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.