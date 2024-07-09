Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 868,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 175,359 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,274,000 after acquiring an additional 265,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 140,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -350.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

