Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

