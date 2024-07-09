Graypoint LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,773 shares of company stock valued at $430,151. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $158.76. 102,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,664. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day moving average is $153.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

