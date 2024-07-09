Graypoint LLC Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 145.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $146.76. 78,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,583. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

