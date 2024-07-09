Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $366.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.26 and a 200-day moving average of $348.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

