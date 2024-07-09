Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 27,200 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$397,936.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.60 per share, with a total value of C$146,000.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 18,364 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total value of C$283,723.80.

On Friday, May 24th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 11,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,620.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.65. 38,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.04 and a 12-month high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.