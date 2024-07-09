Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of Travelers Companies worth $78,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.52.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

