Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after buying an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,866,000 after buying an additional 320,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.