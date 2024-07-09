Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Visa by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 519,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $119,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.35. 652,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,605. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $485.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

