Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GBX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,102.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

