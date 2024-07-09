Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,781,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $921.87. 509,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $835.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $930.00. The firm has a market cap of $876.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total transaction of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,247,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,998,878,277.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,247,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,998,878,277.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 911,111 shares of company stock worth $783,500,842. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

