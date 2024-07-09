Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,031 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.