Haverford Trust Co Invests $189,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.49. 34,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,533. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.10. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

