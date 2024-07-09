Haverford Trust Co Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Trading Down 0.5 %

UGI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. 94,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $27.78.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.84%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.