Graypoint LLC Buys 263 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.78. 695,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $391.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.