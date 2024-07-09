Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 597 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.29. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $553.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

