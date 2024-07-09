Haverford Trust Co Buys New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,047 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.68. 221,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $60.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.