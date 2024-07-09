Haverford Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. 1,681,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,045,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

