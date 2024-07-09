Haverford Trust Co Sells 15,396 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Haleon were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,581,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,769,000 after purchasing an additional 612,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 772,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Haleon by 88.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,504,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 319,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

