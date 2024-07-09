Haverford Trust Co Makes New $211,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 182.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,901,000 after buying an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %
Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $529.40. The stock had a trading volume of 83,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,411. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.25.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
