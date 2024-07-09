Haverford Trust Co Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,324,000 after purchasing an additional 365,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $649,798,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.51. 87,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,106. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

