Haverford Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,602 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.03. 262,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,991. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.25.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

