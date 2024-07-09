Haverford Trust Co Acquires 1,600 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after buying an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 264,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

