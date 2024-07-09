Haverford Trust Co Has $285,000 Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $4,608,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

