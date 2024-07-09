6,350 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 186,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,701. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.51.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Elon Factor: Is It Enough to Keep Tesla Stock Moving Higher?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- PDD Holdings is a Screaming Buy: Hypergrowth Stock at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.