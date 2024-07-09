Haverford Trust Co Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 100.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

Tesla Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.68. 15,180,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,347,953. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $818.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

