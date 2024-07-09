Haverford Trust Co Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,594. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

