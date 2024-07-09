Haverford Trust Co Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $1,433,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 343,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

